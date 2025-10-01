One name has been a constant all year for the Phoenix Mercury. She doesn't receive the glitz and glamour of her team's Big 3, but this particular player has hit big shot after big shot. Not to mention, she's shooting over 50% from the field and from beyond the three-point line in the playoffs. That player? Kathryn Westbeld.

That's who could be Phoenix's X-factor heading into the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces. Throughout the season, Westbeld has been one of the team's most consistent players.

She stepped into a starting role when Natasha Mack went down with an injury to start the season. Despite any concerns about the fit, she immediately felt at home.

Westbeld played alongside Alyssa Thomas as a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc. Furthermore, her interior defense was quite impressive. There weren't any highlight plays, but her verticality and simply being in the right spot were always timely.

So far, Westbeld is embracing her first WNBA playoff experience. Against this Aces team, she'll continue to be the momentum-shifter.

Kathryn Westbeld has hit big shots for Mercury

In the regular season, and now in the playoffs, no shot feels too big for the rookie. Could it be because of her national championship experience with Notre Dame? Perhaps, but there's more beneath the surface.

After her senior season, she signed a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018, but was released the next month. Following that time, Westbeld bounced around overseas, playing everywhere, from Australia to Israel to Hungary. Speaking of which, the Mercury were keeping an eye on her.

While she averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks with Szekszárd l Hungary, general manager Nick U'Ren and head coach Nate Tibbetts were immediately analyzing her film and wanted to bring her to the Valley of the Sun.

Leading your team in points and rebounds is extremely impressive, but her experience is what counts. She needed a real shot and has made the most of it.

As a result, Westbeld is out to prove something. She's been extremely focused and has hit shots when her team desperately needs one. For instance, Kahleah Copper said that Westbeld's three-point make was the reason they defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

Mind you, the team was down by as many as 20, and her shot cut the lead down to single digits. A similar instance happened in the series prior, but in Game 3 against the New York Liberty.

Westbeld hit a crucial three after center Emma Meesseman drilled a tough shot that took the energy out of the PHX Arena. That shot alone reignited the fire. Her impact in limited minutes might need to be studied for future rookies coming in.

The Mercury can use Kathryn Westbeld in a variety of ways

Playing against Las Vegas isn't easy in the slightest. They have an elite force in the post in A'ja Wilson. Westbeld's defense has been impressive, but her offense is what will keep her on the floor.

She hasn't lacked any confidence, and likely won't be lacking any heading into the WNBA Finals. The Mercury are four more wins away from achieving a historic feat.

Becoming tied for the franchise with the most championships is an extremely rare accomplishment. But like all championship teams, it's not about one player. It's about the team.

However, it's also about who can step up at the right time. Copper mentioned before the first round that every player can have their number called at any moment.

Westbeld's number has been called quite frequently, but the WNBA Finals might be ringing more than usual. Her ability to stretch the defense, hit the boards, and call out opposing plays already keeps her a mainstay on the floor.

The Aces might be focused on the star power surrounding Phoenix, but if Westbeld continues to go under the radar, she might be in line for another game-altering shot that results in a win for her Mercury squad.