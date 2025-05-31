The Seattle Storm made one of the most intriguing picks of the 2025 WNBA Draft when they selected Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 overall pick. Malonga is only 19-years-old and the youngest player in the WNBA. She hasn’t been featured much in the team’s rotation, but she recently made an appearance for another professional sports league. Dominique Malonga threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game this week.

It was the Mariners’ home game against the Nationals on Thursday when Dominique Malonga threw out the first pitch.

Major league Malonga ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cmHF2nEvFa — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dominique Malonga has drawn plenty of attention even before she was drafted by the Storm, with some comparing her to fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Despite being only 19, she was eligible for the WNBA Draft due to the league only requiring international players to turn 20-years-old by the time the calendar year is over. For domestic players, they must by 22 years of age before declaring for the WNBA Draft.

Malonga has caught the attention of fans due to her effortless dunking ability in workout sessions and pregame warmups. But as a rookie, she has yet to earn a spot in the Storm’s rotation. Malonga has appeared in five games for the Storm so far this season, but at only a little over seven minutes per game.

She’s been averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field and she has yet to attempt a free-throw. During the Storm’s game against the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week, Malonga finished with two points, three rebounds and three assists in ten minutes of play.

Malonga has been playing professional basketball in France since 2021, and she is a member of the French national team. She joined the team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris where the team won the silver medal amid a thrilling finish in the gold medal game against Team USA.

Through the early goings of the regular season, the Storm are 3-2. Their next game is on Friday against the Atlanta Dream.