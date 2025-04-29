Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was absent as the Seattle Storm opened training camp Sunday. Head coach Noelle Quinn confirmed Malonga’s absence and said the team is still waiting for the word on when she will join the roster.

“We're in communication with her,” Quinn said, as reported by Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “We'll get some updates this week.”

Malonga recently finished her season in France, playing for Lyon ASVEL Féminin. Her team was eliminated from the Ligue Féminine de Basketball playoffs last Wednesday by Landes, allowing her a brief break before reporting to Seattle. Under the WNBA's prioritization rules, most players must report before training camp begins; however, the rule does not apply to players like Malonga who are entering their first three years in the league.

The Storm also opened training camp without forward Brianna Fraser, who signed a training camp contract in February. Fraser, who was competing in Spain with Casademont Zaragoza, is expected to arrive Monday evening, a team spokesperson said.

Seattle is scheduled to host the Connecticut Sun in its only preseason game on May 4. The Storm will open the regular season on May 17.

Storm welcomes Dominique Malonga, the ‘female Wemby'

Malonga arrives in the WNBA with considerable anticipation. The 6-foot-6 center averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this past season in France while shooting 53.8% from the field. At just 19 years old, she has already drawn comparisons to NBA star Victor Wembanyama, even earning the nickname “female Wemby” from NBA legend Tony Parker.

Her athleticism has gained international attention, particularly after video clips surfaced of Malonga dunking during practice sessions. Her size, mobility and ability to stretch the floor have led some fans to speculate that she could eventually emerge as one of the WNBA’s top young talents.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to see Malonga in a Storm uniform, the team remains confident that her arrival will further bolster a roster aiming to return to playoff contention.