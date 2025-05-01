Seattle Storm rookie Jordan Hobbs is one of many WNBA rookies navigating the whirlwind transition from college to professional basketball. But her path to training camp included a significant detour: walking away from a corporate job offer to pursue one more shot at the game she loves.

Hobbs, a former Michigan guard, had a job lined up in the corporate world after graduation. Despite a strong senior season, she wasn’t certain she’d be drafted into the WNBA and had mentally prepared to move on from the sport. But as the season wrapped and the Wolverines’ tournament run ended, Hobbs reconsidered.

Her decision became final while attending the All-Star Combine at the Women’s Final Four, where she called the employer who had offered her a job and informed them she would instead be pursuing professional basketball.

“It’s just been a complete 180, but I’m super grateful for it and just blessed to be in this position here,” she said.

Jordan Hobbs seeks roster spot with Seattle Storm

Now, Hobbs is in Seattle competing for a roster spot with a Storm team that has playoff aspirations and limited space for rookies. Alongside fellow training camp invitees Serena Sundell and Madison Conner, Hobbs is learning quickly from Seattle’s veteran players in a condensed window to prove herself.

The quick turnaround from college to the pros means adjusting to faster-paced, more physical games, new coaches and different systems. But for Hobbs, the tradeoff is worth it.

“Even in the two short days that training camp has been, I feel like I’ve been able to grow my game already,” she said.

Across the WNBA, other rookies are also making the leap, including Washington’s top-three draft picks Georgia Amoore, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron, all trying to carve out roles amid steep learning curve and high competition. But just one day after speaking to reporters about her early progress, the Mystics announced Amoore tore her ACL, abruptly ending her rookie season.

For Hobbs and others, the dream of playing in the WNBA comes with sacrifice—but for now, the chance to earn a spot in the league has made it worthwhile.