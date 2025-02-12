The Unrivaled Basketball 1v1 tournament began on Monday. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, who is arguably the best 1v1 player in the WNBA, received a first round bye. In the second round on Tuesday, Ogunbowale went head-to-head with Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The matchup was highly anticipated as Diggins-Smith and Ogunbowale both attended the University of Notre Dame in college. Both players have enjoyed terrific careers since entering the WNBA as well. They are both regarded as stars and their 1v1 contest received plenty of attention.

The 1v1 clash was competitive throughout. Ogunbowale was the favorite, but Diggins-Smith did not back down.

In the end, though, Ogunbowale earned the victory. She made a statement with the victory, and one has to imagine that she is the favorite to win the tournament.

Arike Ogunbowale has worked hard throughout the offseason. Ogunbowale's team, the Wings, are in a state of transition, though. Dallas moved on from former head coach Latricia Trammell following the 2024 campaign, as they hired Chris Koclanes as her replacement. The Wings also hired former Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller to be their new general manager.

Additionally, the Wings traded Ogunbowale's former co-star Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury. Losing Sabally is far from ideal, but she was ready for her next chapter in the WNBA. The Wings are expected to select UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft, so perhaps she will become Ogunbowale's next co-star.

For now, Ogunbowale will focus on winning the Unrivaled Basketball 1v1 tournament. She will face difficult competition without question, but Arike has a realistic opportunity to take care of business. She has consistently displayed the ability to score on just about any defender in the WNBA during games, so that likely will not change in the tournament.