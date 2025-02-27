The Chicago Sky made the decision to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics for Ariel Atkins. Atkins played her entire career with the Mystics, and it's always emotional when a player has to leave and go somewhere else. That's why she made sure to write a message to DC and fans for supporting her throughout her time with the team.

“Hearing my name called 7th in the 2018 draft was a complete shock I was just thankful for the opportunity to play at the highest level I had no idea at the time the impact landing in DC would have on me,” Atkins wrote.

“DC became my home away from home,” Atkins continued. “Its where I learned how to be an adult. Where I found my voice and realized that it carries weight, no matter the volume. Where I learned to speak up— not just for myself, but for others. It's where God called me to seek Him in ways I never knew I could. It's where we built a team that shared the same vision and pushed me to be better. Where I made lifelong friendships. It's where I became a WNBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, a 2x All-Star. (in that order!)”

Atkins went on to thank the community and is forever grateful for her time with the Mystics.

Ariel Atkins traded to the Sky

Ariel Atkins will now start a new chapter with the Sky, and she's the type of player that they need if they want to improve from last season. Their guard play was a big question coming into the offseason, and Atkins will be a big help after averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season. She was also a menace on defense, with 1.5 steals per game. It will be interesting to see if the moves the Sky have made will help get them to the playoffs next season.

For the Mystics, it's obvious that they're trying to rebuild as they now have the No. 3, 4, and 6 pick in the 2025 draft. They have different routes they can go with the draft picks, and in the next few years, they might be a team to look at as a good, young team.

It's obvious that with the trade, the Mystics and Sky are going in two different directions, and it will probably end up being a win-win for both teams now and in the future.