The WNBA Finals are underway, but much of the attention has shifted away from the court and toward the WNBA’s leadership. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert continues to face mounting criticism from WNBA players, and now WNBA legend Candace Parker has added her voice to the conversation.

Speaking on her Post Moves podcast, Parker detailed her experiences with Engelbert and drew a sharp contrast between her and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Her remarks come after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier accused Engelbert of dismissive comments about player compensation and voiced frustration with what she described as “the worst leadership in the world.”

Candace Parker shares personal examples of the WNBA difference

Parker explained that Silver has consistently reached out during key moments in her career and personal life. She said he congratulated her when she signed a broadcasting deal, texted her following the birth of her third child, sent annual Christmas gifts, and acknowledged her retirement with a personal note praising her impact on the women’s game.

“I retired, Adam Silver sent me a text message that basically congratulated me on my career and how much I’ve done for the women’s game,” Parker said. “I have not heard from Cathy.”

Parker added that Engelbert did not attend either of her jersey retirement ceremonies and only reached out months later. She stressed that leadership in the WNBA requires more than business acumen, saying, “You still have to have a relationship and be able to reach across the aisle to the players. I don’t know if anybody can say she’s done a great job at that.”

Engelbert has denied making the remarks Collier attributed to her. But the backlash has exposed a deep disconnect between players and league leadership. At stake is the next collective bargaining agreement, with players demanding revenue sharing, improved benefits, and higher salaries as the league embarks on an 11-year, $2.2 billion media deal.

However, as the Finals unfold, the off-court dispute underscores the WNBA’s challenge of sustaining its rapid growth while addressing fractures between players and the front office.