The WNBA has grown exponentially within the last few years, and there's been plenty of evidence to show how quickly the changes are affecting the W. The latest to make headlines among loyal fans was their shock at how short a window of time they had to grab 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tickets before they completely sold out.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is officially SOLD OUT! You can still join the fun! Limited tickets are still available for Friday's Starry 3pt Contest and Kia Skills Challenge on July 18. 🎟️: https://t.co/OhNO1Xnykz pic.twitter.com/ZQ8tv2ws4j — WNBA (@WNBA) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some were unsurprised by the tickets' short shelf life, naming a specific star player's impact as the culprit. “Of course it's sold out, people coming to see Caitlin [Clark],” one person commented, followed by someone else's simple diagnosis of the problem as “The Clark Effect” with an added image referencing Star Wars that read, “The power of the Clark side.”

However, many disappointed fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to speak out about how swiftly the tickets went, with echoes of “That was quick” commonly seen among the comments, and sentiments like “What in the world. Didn't even know these went on sale” coming from upset W supporters.

“I got an email this morning from Indy but was at the airport, left and boom, sold out maybe [two to three] hours later,” another frustrated fan voiced on Reddit. “It really is ridiculous [at this point]. I'm not even going to look at resale tickets.”

Several people pointed to the resale price and market as a whole as the source of their annoyance. “WNBA trash for this. Sounds like a bunch of greedy people bought them for the low and are going to resell them 10x,” one women's basketball fan speculated on X.

“The prices were ridiculous. More than half of the tickets were resale when I got past the queue. This must be the ‘Clark Effect' because $400 for [two] in nosebleeds is crazy,” said one user on Reddit.

But the responses weren't all negative. Some fans looked for the silver linings more than others, managing to make the best of the situation and compensating for missing the Big Game by scooping up tickets to the weekend's other must-see showcases after the W let fans know other tickets were still available.

“Got tickets for Friday events!! Might still buy resale [All-Star Game] tickets, just gotta save up cause they're pricey,” a fan said on Reddit. “I got tickets for the 3-point contest and skills contest for only $70 bucks,” another posted under the same sold-out announcement. “I know it's not the game but still will be a good time!”

While you can't please everyone, the 2025 WNBA season is sure to keep casual and dedicated women's basketball fans entertained until the final buzzer sounds. The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off July 19 from Indianapolis.