For the first time ever, every WNBA preseason game will be available to fans, either on TV or through streaming.

With a league schedule set to get underway on Friday, May 2, the WNBA announced its full preseason broadcast schedule on Monday. The 15-game slate will feature four nationally televised games and 14 contests available to stream for free on the WNBA League Pass app.

Preseason STARTS FRIDAY! And we're giving you ALL the ways to watch 👀 First on ION. Paige Bueckers makes her Wings debut against A’ja Wilson and the re-loaded Aces roster. Then, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese kick off their sophomore campaigns against the Brazilian National… pic.twitter.com/HsRErJyQqg — WNBA (@WNBA) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

It all starts with No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings facing the 2022 and 2023 champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The game will be played at Notre Dame, alma mater of Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Aces guards Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd.

That's one of several games that will be played on campus at WNBA stars' alma maters. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will face the Brazilian National Team at Reese's former home of LSU, also on Friday. Then on Sunday, Caitlin Clark will return to Iowa as her Indiana Fever play Brazil at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty will visit Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally's old stomping grounds at Oregon to close out the exhibition schedule. They'll face the Toyota Antelopes of the Japan Basketball League on May 12 at Matthew Knight Arena.

“We’ve seen the demand for WNBA content grow exponentially and we are meeting that demand by working with our broadcast partners and our teams to make a significant investment by making all 15 preseason games available to WNBA fans,” said league Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison in a press release. “It will be the ultimate way for fans to follow their favorite players as all 13 teams prepare to tip off the regular season in mid-May.”

The WNBA's meteoric rise in popularity over the last five years, sent into hyperdrive by Clark and Reese joining the league last season, has led to some hiccups. Last year, the WNBA incorrectly advertised a Minnesota Lynx game against the Sky as being available on League Pass when it was not. That led to a fan streaming the game in the arena from her phone, and 2 million fans tuned in on social media.

Now, with every game actually available, the WNBA has taken one step closer to meeting fans' ever-growing interest.