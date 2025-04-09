The 2025/26 offseason is going to be a crucial one for the WNBA. WNBA players have already announced their intentions to opt out of the league’s current CBA, bringing it to an end this coming October. Originally, the CBA was set to expire in 2027, but the players had the option of opting out following the 2025 season. When negotiations for the new CBA begin, WNBA players will have the support of NBRPA, as per CEO Antonio Davis.

During a recent episode of Legends Lounge, Antonio Davis spoke about giving WNBA players his full backing during their upcoming CBA talks. It hits home a little bit for Davis who lived through the 1999 NBA lockout, and because he has a daughter who has played in the WNBA.

“I have to be mindful that this is an all inclusive association, and I realize that they’re going through some of what we went through in collective bargaining, and that’s a tough time,” Davis said. “So you make sure that you’re supporting them in a bunch of different ways. You’re staying connected and you’re doing what needs to be done right now.”

“For my vision, like we have these health screenings, and we’re able to put on these health screenings that have helped save lives, and we include our sisters in that,” Davis continued. “Just the things that we fought for from an NBA perspective, health insurance, pension, all that stuff that they’re fighting for now. If nothing but supporting them in that, behind the scenes, in public, whatever that may be.”

Davis’ daughter is Kaela Davis who has played parts of six seasons in the WNBA. She most recently suited up in four games for the Chicago Sky this past season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 100 percent from the three-point line.

There has yet to be a lockout in the WNBA while the NBA has had two in 1999 and 2011. Last month, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier stated that WNBA players want to avoid a lockout, but are going to stand firm in their beliefs.

The current WNBA CBA was agreed upon in 2020, and at the time, it included several key items such as family and childcare benefits, and increased salaries relative to that time. The WNBA recently signed off on a massive TV contract that is expected to play a major role in the CBA negotiations.