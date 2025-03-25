Could a lockout happen in 2026? When the collective bargaining agreement is set to end, Napheesa Collier could see it happening. While Angel Reese predicted that a lockout could happen, Collier sees the same thing.

On First Take, Collier detailed what could happen in the next season.

“No one wants a lockout, but I think we have to stand firm in what we think we deserve in this new CBA,” Collier said. “The atmosphere in women’s sports is changing and we think we need to get paid accordingly.

“So we’re going in with that mindset where we don’t want that to happen. But we’re willing to do what it takes to get what we think we deserve.”

Collier sees the WNBA expanding, in part to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The two rookies have dominated and set numerous rookie and regular season records.

Riding the momentum is huge for the league and its players. However, Collier sees the players being compensated at some point in time.

Napheesa Collier hopes the WNBA has a compromise

With the CBA set to expire in 2026, there is a barrage of requests. After all, Collier's Unrivaled league has put pressure on the WNBA. Some of the league's amenities are night and day ahead of the WNBA.

As a result, there is some leverage that the league's best can put on the WNBA. As Collier mentioned, the leverage is on their side.

“I think we’re in a really great position where we have all the leverage as players right now,” Collier said. “We have the most leverage we’ve ever had as WNBA players and we have to use it to our advantage.

“The time for change is right now so we have to take advantage of it.”

Viewership has risen dramatically, especially with Clark and Reese playing. They have been two of the most electric rookies in the game. As mentioned earlier, they've broken a ton of records and will likely continue to do so.

Not to mention, the 2026 WNBA free agency class is going to be insane. Plenty of players are on one-year deals, despite the flurry of moves across the league. That can play a big part in a potential lockout for the CBA.

“Having options is never a bad thing,” Collier said. “It’s going to be crazy at Unrivaled next year with like 80% of the league next year is off their contracts. Everyone but rookies are off their contracts.

“Plus we have two new teams, so two expansion drafts as well. It’s going to be like the wild west out here, it’s going to be crazy.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert is likely to try and find a solution before 2026 comes. If not, it will be as hectic in the WNBA as it has ever been.