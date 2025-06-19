Portland is set to rejoin the WNBA in 2026, and recent trademark activity suggests the league may revive a familiar name from the past.

As reported by Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the WNBA has filed three trademark applications related to the Portland Fire — the city's original WNBA franchise that competed from 2000 to 2002. While no official announcement has been made regarding the team’s branding, the filings indicate the league is exploring the possibility of reusing the Fire name.

The original Portland Fire was established in 2000, with then-Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen serving as team chairman. Under head coach Linda Hargrove, and led by players such as Vanessa Nygaard and Sylvia Crawley, the team finished its inaugural season with a 10–22 record.

In 2001, rookie guard Jackie Stiles provided a bright spot, winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. However, a major injury sidelined her for most of the 2002 season. That year, the Fire posted a 16–16 record — their most successful season — before folding at the end of the year.

The WNBA has filed three new trademark applications related to the Portland Fire. It would appear that the expansion team will be returning to the name the Portland WNBA franchise used from 2000 to 2002.

Trademark filings hint at possible return of Portland Fire name ahead of 2026 WNBA debut

The WNBA transitioned to a new ownership model in 2002, requiring teams to be either independently owned or affiliated with NBA franchises. Allen declined to take on full ownership, and the team was disbanded.

In September 2024, the league officially awarded Portland its 15th franchise, set to begin play in 2026. The team will be operated by RAJ Sports, led by owners Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, and will play home games at the Moda Center.

Portland is expected to participate in the WNBA expansion draft alongside Toronto, with both new franchises set to begin play in 2026. The Golden State Valkyries, the league’s most recent expansion team, are already competing in their inaugural season with a 5–6 record. They are set to face the 6–5 Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has stated that the WNBA plans to expand to 16 total teams by 2028.

The recent trademark filings do not confirm a return of the Fire name but suggest it remains under consideration. They may also be part of a broader strategy to retain legacy trademarks or prepare for merchandise releases. Naming and branding decisions are reportedly in progress, with an official announcement expected within the next few months, according to Bhathal Merage.

Portland’s strong reputation for supporting women’s sports — highlighted by the success of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns — positions the city for a promising reentry into the WNBA. Should the Fire name return, it would represent both a nod to Portland’s basketball past and a new chapter in the league’s continued expansion.