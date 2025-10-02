The Minnesota Lynx entered the 2025 WNBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed. However, the team's postseason run ended in dramatic fashion against the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve received a fine and a one game suspension after arguing a no call that injured Napheesa Collier. Both took shots at WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league.

Collier took a bold stand, calling out the WNBA's poor leadership. The play that took her out of Game 3 against Phoenix caused a lot of drama around the league, bringing the officiating into question yet again. However, the ongoing conflict has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including ESPN pundit Chris Russo. According to him, Reeve did not handle things well.

Come for Dog’s WNBA takes after admitting "I don’t follow this this carefully." Stay for Monica McNutt’s facial expressions pic.twitter.com/l0DPJmvfnF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Collier in her response said ‘this is not about W's and L's.' Yes it is, because you put your statement out after you lost,” Russo said. “When your coach, Reeve, the most disgraceful thing I have seen in 50 years of watching basketball. Cursing out fans, walking out of the gym…. She should apologize for garbage, ridiculous behavior.”

Collier and Reeve remain steadfast in their opinion about the WNBA's leadership. However, Engelbert and the league have talked about officiating throughout the season. The commissioner said at All-Star Weekend that she and the WNBA were working on fixing the issues the players brought up so they could be better in the postseason.

Despite taking steps in that direction, Collier, Reeve, and the Lynx end their season irate with the league. Last year, Minnesota lost in the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty in a Game 7 that featured another crucial call that went against them.

Instead of advancing to a decisive Game 5, Minnesota lost to the Mercury in Game 4. The loss sent Alyssa Thomas and Co. ahead to face the Las Vegas Aces. A'ja Wilson and the Aces are playing with confidence heading into the WNBA Finals and face a big challenge.