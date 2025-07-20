The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend has showcased the most talented players the league has to offer. However, multiple big ticket issues have taken over. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is dealing with the new collective bargaining agreement(CBA) negotiations and criticism towards the league's officials. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum have been loud with their complaints.

The WNBA's referees have received more than their fair share of hate throughout the regular season. Plum came to All-Star Weekend wanting to make a statement about their lack of consistency. She, Clark, and other stars around the league want Engelbert to re-evaluate how officials are taught and enforce the league's rules. In their opinions, things need to change.

Engelbert spoke at multiple events throughout the weekend. To her credit, the WNBA's commissioner did not back down from the issue, embracing the conversation head on. According to Indiana Fever reporter Tony East, Engelbert knows that making consistent calls is the goal for both players and officials.

“I realize consistency is the name of the game. It’s something we look at and evaluate,” Engelbert said. “…it’s something we need to continue to work on.”

According to IndyStar Sports reporter Chloe Peterson, Engelbert has not ignored any of the complaints she has heard.

“We hear the concerns, we take that input. Every play is reviewed,” Engelbert said. “…there’s an independent evaluation of officials, there are ramifications.”

Referees in the WNBA and NBA have been the subject of a lot of criticism over the last few months. Clark has even confronted them during a Fever game. WNBA players want the league's officials to call games fairly while missing as little calls as possible.

The conversation between the league and its players is ongoing, with Engelbert in the middle. The league's commissioner is working hard to ensure that her officials can do better in the second half of the season.