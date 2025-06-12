The Dallas Wings have hit the jackpot with rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. Bueckers has hit the ground running in Dallas, even after missing some time with an injury. She joined some elite company, including A'ja Wilson, after a huge game against the Mercury on Wednesday.

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers made WNBA history with her incredible performance on Wednesday night.

Bueckers became the third player in WNBA history to have a 35-point game within their first 10 games, per our own Joey Mistretta. She joins A'ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter as the only players to accomplish this feat.

Bueckers also became the second rookie in WNBA history to score at least 35 points and make five or more three-pointers in a single game. Caitlin Clark was the first to accomplish this feat in 2024.

For context, it took Caitlin Clark 39 games before she scored 35 points in her rookie season. Oddly enough, that game came against the Wings.

Bueckers finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes on the court. She was almost the entirety of Dallas' offense, with no other player scoring more than 11 points.

The Wings lost the game and are now 1-10 on the season.

But Wings fans have plenty of reason for optimism with Bueckers on the squad.

Paige Bueckers' brutal admission after Wings lose against Mercury

Paige Bueckers had a bittersweet reaction to Wednesday's loss against the Mercury.

Bueckers admitted it is difficult to play such a great game individually but still lose the game.

“It's challenging but very rewarding in a sense of you being super process-oriented and not result-oriented,” Bueckers said on learning to lead in the WNBA amid the team's adversity. “How we want to have a set of standards, build a culture and have a way we do things and stick to that regardless of wins or losses… Then the results will follow and will come as we continue to stay disciplined in who we are every single day.”

Bueckers is doing her best to lead by example as she begins her WNBA career.

“Just trying to lead by example, lead with my voice and just have difficult conversations,” Bueckers concluded. “Get to know these people on and off the court and continue to build that chemistry… Just like anything in life, it's a journey.”

Next up for the Wings is a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Aces on Friday night.