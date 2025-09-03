As the 2025 WNBA season nears its conclusion, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has strengthened her case for Rookie of the Year with another milestone in her debut campaign.

The league announced Wednesday that Bueckers was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for August. ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta reported she averaged 20.3 points, five assists and 3.7 rebounds during the stretch, marking the third consecutive month she has earned the honor.

Bueckers, drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has been a consistent bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for Dallas. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She has appeared in 33 contests while logging 33.5 minutes per night and is shooting 46.7% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Her latest recognition comes despite the Wings’ continued struggles. Dallas dropped its eighth straight game Monday in a 96-71 loss to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, who improved to 32-8. Bueckers recorded 17 points, two assists and a rebound while shooting 7-for-14 from the floor in 29 minutes. The defeat dropped the Wings to 9-32, cementing their place near the bottom of the standings.

Paige Bueckers has been named WNBA Rookie of the Month for August! ⭐ 20.3 PPG

⭐ 3.7 RPG

⭐ 5.0 APG It's the Wings star's 3rd straight Rookie of the Month honor! pic.twitter.com/NzPR7OTlJi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2025

With only three games remaining, Dallas will look to close the season on a positive note. The Wings continue their four-game road trip Thursday night against the Golden State Valkyries (22-18) at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (19-20) on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on NBA TV. Dallas will return home to College Park Center next Thursday to host the Phoenix Mercury (26-14) in the season finale.

Bueckers’ rookie year has drawn attention across the league for both her production and her ability to deliver in high-pressure moments. Earlier this season, she tied Cynthia Cooper’s 1997 record for the most points scored by a rookie in a single game, pouring in 44 against the Sparks. The effort also stands as the highest-scoring performance by any player in the WNBA this year.

Her consistency has been evident month to month, underscored by the three straight Rookie of the Month honors. The guard has quickly adapted to the professional level after a standout collegiate career at Connecticut, where she won the 2021 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award. Injuries disrupted parts of her college tenure, but her debut WNBA season has showcased the scoring and playmaking that made her the top overall pick.

While the Wings’ postseason hopes ended weeks ago, Bueckers’ rise remains a key storyline as the league approaches the playoffs. Her development offers Dallas a foundation to build upon, with the guard expected to be central to the franchise’s future.

For now, Bueckers has positioned herself firmly among the league’s elite rookies, closing her first year with accolades that highlight both her individual impact and her potential to lead the Wings in seasons to come.