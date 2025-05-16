As Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark enters her second season in the WNBA, the conversations have still been ongoing about the amount of eyes she is bringing to the product of women's basketball. While some people are locking Clark and the Fever to win the championship, sports analyst Colin Cowherd tackled another discussion, which is calling out people who watched the WNBA before Clark arrived.

On his show “The Herd,” Cowherd spoke about how there are fans of the WNBA who have a “gatekeeping mentality” who make fun of people who are getting into the spot because of the emergence of Clark. Cowherd would even go as far as to not only compare that mindset to those who like “indie bands” and “international soccer,” but also that those people have little to no “social life” according to Awful Announcing.

“There's these people who are fans of indie bands, international soccer, and the WNBA,” Cowherd said. “They have this gatekeeping mentality. ‘We'll tell you who's great. Colin, I was watching the WNBA long before Caitlin Clark.' Well, uh, yeah. It's not my problem that your social life was boring. I'm not gonna apologize for watching when it got really interesting.”

Colin Cowherd compares Caitlin Clark to Stephen Curry

With many predictions on the WNBA season surrounding Clark, others believe the league is more than just the Fever star, which also includes fellow rookies from last season, Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson, new rookie Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and many more. However, Cowherd would compare Clark to that of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who revolutionized basketball with his offensive ability.

“And I've said this about Steph Curry,” Cowherd said. “I love Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler and Podz, but if you take Steph Curry out of the Warriors, they're kind of boring. And if you take Caitlin Clark out of the WNBA and her team, it's not the same. She's packing now larger arenas. She's taking and making shots nobody's ever done in the history of the sport. She is Steph Curry.

“I mean there's a reason the NBA puts Steph Curry on Christmas,” Cowherd continued. “And privately, the NBA, with Steph Curry out of the playoffs, knows Minnesota's not going to get the same number. WNBA players weirdly have been fighting growth. Stop fighting the truth. Get out of your own way. It is a bad look. She is a fascinating player, and it must be exhausting hating new, cool things.”

At any rate, the WNBA season kicks off Friday night with Clark and Indiana's first contest on Friday against Reese and the Chicago Sky.