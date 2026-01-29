The WNBA and WNBPA still have not reached an agreement on a new CBA (collective bargaining agreement) for the 2026 season, but that hasn't stopped the league from proceeding as if it's business as usual. The W's leadership recently released the schedule for the upcoming campaign, revealing that the 44-game season is planned to start on May 8.

Announcing the 2026 season's tip-off date allows the league to set the foundation for play to start on time, in case the ongoing negotiations result in a new CBA agreement. Teams are able to secure arena dates, book flights, and sell season ticket packages, which the W considers a priority.

“Releasing the 2026 schedule is a key step as we prepare for the WNBA's 30th season and allows teams, partners, broadcasters, and fans to begin the essential planning for the year ahead,” a WNBA spokesperson said.

The confirmed start date also provides the newest expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, to plan ahead as much as possible despite not having a date set for the expansion draft.

Article Continues Below

“As we prepare to tip off the WNBA's historic 30th season, this schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

“From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA.”

Along with the start date, the W also confirmed that the 2026 Draft is scheduled for April 13, while training camp is set to begin on April 19. The sixth-annual Commissioner's Cup Championship is set for June 30, the All-Star Game is scheduled for July 25, and there will be a break in play from August 31 to September 16 for the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

The WNBA and players' union are currently operating in a “status quo” period, which allows both sides to continue following the existing CBA. However, the threat of a work stoppage still looms over the 2026 campaign, as operations are temporarily paused due to an agreed-upon moratorium on league business.