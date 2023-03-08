Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Water Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Water Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Water Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapon for your Water Virtue Build in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Water Power in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty increases your stealth ability, making you less detectable by enemies. Also, the higher the level of Water Power, the less willpower you use when blocking attacks.

1. Qiang Scimitar

Attack Power: 450

450 Base Attack: 236

236 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Metal (A-) and Fire (C-)

Spirit Attack 22 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 11 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 125,0 %

2. Cavalry Halberd

Attack Power: 540

540 Base Attack: 266

266 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Earth (A-), and Fire (C-)

Spirit Attack 43 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 25 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 25 Deflect Difficulty 86,9 %

3. Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords

Attack Power: 472

472 Base Attack: 237

237 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-) and Fire (A-)

Spirit Attack 26 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 14 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 16 Deflect Difficulty 111,1 %

4. Wooden Poled Spear

Attack Power: 506

506 Base Attack: 239

239 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-), and Earth (A-)

Spirit Attack 37 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 23 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 21 Deflect Difficulty 95,2 %

5. Bronze Dual Swords

Attack Power: 469

469 Base Attack: 233

233 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-) and Fire (C-)

Spirit Attack 28 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 16 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 13 Deflect Difficulty 109,8 %

6. Mounted Bandit Scimitars

Attack Power: 489

489 Base Attack: 231

231 Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-), and Earth (C-).

Spirit Attack 22 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 10 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 6 Deflect Difficulty 128,2 %

7. Bamboo Bow

Attack Power: 308

308 Base Attack: 226

226 Attack bonus: Water (A+)

Spirit Attack 10 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 10 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 0

8. Bamboo Crossbow

Attack Power: 317

317 Base Attack: 235

235 Attack bonus: Water (A+)

Spirit Attack 13 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 0