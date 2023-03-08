Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Water Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Water Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.
In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Water Virtue.
In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.
Best Weapon for your Water Virtue Build in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
Water Power in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty increases your stealth ability, making you less detectable by enemies. Also, the higher the level of Water Power, the less willpower you use when blocking attacks.
1. Qiang Scimitar
- Attack Power: 450
- Base Attack: 236
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Metal (A-) and Fire (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|22
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|11
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|125,0 %
2. Cavalry Halberd
- Attack Power: 540
- Base Attack: 266
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Earth (A-), and Fire (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|43
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|25
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|25
|Deflect Difficulty
|86,9 %
3. Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords
- Attack Power: 472
- Base Attack: 237
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-) and Fire (A-)
|Spirit Attack
|26
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|14
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|16
|Deflect Difficulty
|111,1 %
4. Wooden Poled Spear
- Attack Power: 506
- Base Attack: 239
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-), and Earth (A-)
|Spirit Attack
|37
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|23
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|21
|Deflect Difficulty
|95,2 %
5. Bronze Dual Swords
- Attack Power: 469
- Base Attack: 233
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-) and Fire (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|28
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|16
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|13
|Deflect Difficulty
|109,8 %
6. Mounted Bandit Scimitars
- Attack Power: 489
- Base Attack: 231
- Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-), and Earth (C-).
|Spirit Attack
|22
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|10
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|6
|Deflect Difficulty
|128,2 %
7. Bamboo Bow
- Attack Power: 308
- Base Attack: 226
- Attack bonus: Water (A+)
|Spirit Attack
|10
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|10
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|0
8. Bamboo Crossbow
- Attack Power: 317
- Base Attack: 235
- Attack bonus: Water (A+)
|Spirit Attack
|13
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|0