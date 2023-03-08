Quantcast

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Water Virtue

By Zen Angeles · 5 min read

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Water Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Water Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapon for your Water Virtue Build in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Water Power in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty increases your stealth ability, making you less detectable by enemies. Also, the higher the level of Water Power, the less willpower you use when blocking attacks.

1. Qiang Scimitar

  • Attack Power: 450
  • Base Attack: 236
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Metal (A-) and Fire (C-)
Spirit Attack22
Spirit Attack (Guarding)11
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)11
Deflect Difficulty125,0 %

2. Cavalry Halberd

  • Attack Power: 540
  • Base Attack: 266
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Earth (A-), and Fire (C-)
Spirit Attack43
Spirit Attack (Guarding)25
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)25
Deflect Difficulty86,9 %

3. Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords

  • Attack Power: 472
  • Base Attack: 237
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-) and Fire (A-)
Spirit Attack26
Spirit Attack (Guarding)14
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)16
Deflect Difficulty111,1 %

4. Wooden Poled Spear

  • Attack Power: 506
  • Base Attack: 239
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (C-), and Earth (A-)
Spirit Attack37
Spirit Attack (Guarding)23
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)21
Deflect Difficulty95,2 %

5. Bronze Dual Swords

  • Attack Power: 469
  • Base Attack: 233
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-) and Fire (C-)
Spirit Attack28
Spirit Attack (Guarding)16
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)13
Deflect Difficulty109,8 %

6. Mounted Bandit Scimitars

  • Attack Power: 489
  • Base Attack: 231
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+), Wood (A-), and Earth (C-).
Spirit Attack22
Spirit Attack (Guarding)10
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)6
Deflect Difficulty128,2 %

7. Bamboo Bow

  • Attack Power: 308
  • Base Attack: 226
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+)
Spirit Attack10
Spirit Attack (Guarding)10
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)0

8. Bamboo Crossbow

  • Attack Power: 317
  • Base Attack: 235
  • Attack bonus: Water (A+)
Spirit Attack13
Spirit Attack (Guarding)13
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)0

Some of these weapons deal more damage but will have to sacrifice on the mobility department because of heavy attacks. You need to choose wisely which weapon you would specialize in, paralleled to your playstyle, as you traverse and explore the world. In addition to these weapons, we also have something you can use as a guide to further increase your dps in game and they are called wizardries.  

Best Wizardries for Water Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty

Wizardries depend on what virtue you have leveled up and they will greatly help you in pumping up those extra damage or utility. Besides equipping the best weapons for Water Virtue, we also recommend these 4 Wizardries to partner with your chosen weapon to maximize your damage output, given that you will also maximize your level for Water Virtue. This will help you clear mobs or bosses faster as your dps would greatly increase. Here is the list of all wizardries best to equip with your character.

