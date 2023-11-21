PBS is set to go into production for the final stretch of Wolf Hall, based on Hilary Mantel's 2020 book The Mirror and the Light.

PBS will come full circle with Wolf Hall as it begins production on the final book of Hilary Mantel's trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Rylance (Thomas Cromwell) won the 2015 BAFTA Award for Best Actor, and the series for Best Drama Series. Wolf Hall also won a Golden Globe for Best Limited Series and a Peabody.

Tom Holland played Cromwell son's only son, Gregory. There has been no announcement if Holland will reprise the role since he'll be busy filming the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Wolf Hall and Bringing Up the Bodies

The limited series is based on the first two of Mantel's trilogy, Wolf Hall and Bringing Up the Bodies. The show follows the rise of Cromwell in the court of King Henry VIII (Damian Lewis). Also returning to the series are Jonathan Pryce (Cardinal Wolsey), Kate Phillips (Jane Seymour) and Lilit Lesser (Princess Mary).

Peter Straughan will also return to write for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. Playground and Company Pictures is producing.

Playground CEO Colin Callender said, “Following the success of the BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning original television adaptation of the first two books in Hilary Mantel’s acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy, we are thrilled and honored that, nine years later, we have been able reunite Peter Kosminsky and his brilliant team, in front of and behind the camera, to bring Thomas Cromwell‘s final chapter to the screen.”

“Intimate, thrilling and deeply moving, The Mirror and the Light shines a fresh light on the politics of power and the personal price paid by those who wield it. Cromwell’s story is as contemporary as ever — a story of loyalty and betrayal that just happens to be about people 500 years ago,” he continued.

The Mirror and the Light will cover the period following the death of Anne Boleyn in 1536. It tells the story of Cromwell rising to the pinnacle of his riches and power, followed by his fall from royal favor. He was publicly executed at Tower Hill in 1540.

Cromwell was partly responsible for the beginning of the English Reformation when the Church of England broke away from the Catholic Church. This effectively made Henry VIII not only king but the head of the church, with the final authority regarding doctrinal disputes.

The show will air on PBS' Masterpiece in the US and on the BBC in the UK.