May 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys will be ready to compete during the 2025 NFL season. Dallas is looking to improve from a seven-win season in 2024. Thankfully, the Cowboys added a solid rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft and many of those rookies should be able to help out right away. One Cowboys rookie recently revealed his jersey number.

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue revealed that he will wear No. 34 during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, per Brandon Loree.

This will be a change for Blue. He wore the No. 23 jersey both in high school and at the University of Texas.

Now Blue can join the rich history of Cowboys players wearing the No. 34 jersey. He will join legendary players like Herschel Walker and Cornell Green

Rico Dowdle was the most recent Cowboys player to wear No. 34.

Blue has a chance to become an immediate contributor for the Cowboys.

Dallas has a backfield headlined by veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The early expectation is that Williams will start the season as the lead back.

Blue is the best receiving back on the roster, so it stands to reason that he will get plenty of work on third down. If Blue succeeds in that role, he could earn more snaps throughout his rookie season.

Blue could even become the lead running back in Dallas by the end of the regular season.

Are the Cowboys desperate to sign a veteran to pair with Jaydon Blue?

Should the Cowboys continue adding to their running back room before training camp? ESPN's Dan Graziano does not believe so.

He argued in a recent article that Dallas has been notoriously cheap with the running back position in recent years.

“Over the past couple of years, the Cowboys have made it clear that they intend to find bargains at running back,” Graziano added. “Dowdle's journey from the middle of the depth chart to a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024 supports their idea that they can find production at RB without spending big.”

Graziano does not feel that Dallas will be desperate to add a veteran like Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins in training camp.

“The Cowboys believe these are exactly the kinds of chances they should be taking at the position, and that one of Williams, Sanders, Blue and Mafah will emerge the way Dowdle did last season. So I wouldn't necessarily get my hopes up about the possibility of Dallas signing Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins,” Graziano concluded.

The Cowboys may add another player or two for training camp, but they likely won't target veteran players like Chubb or Dobbins.