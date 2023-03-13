Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dominated on both ends of the floor in Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 26 points — on 12-for-15 shooting from the field — grabbed 13 rebounds, and came up with four steals in a 124-123 overtime loss. So when the Timberwolves visit the State Farm Arena on Monday night to play Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and the Atlanta Hawks, every Wolves fan under the sun will want to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Hawks

The Timberwolves have Gobert listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Wolves, Austin Rivers (back spasms) is also questionable to play for Minnesota.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gobert, 30, is in his 10th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Timberwolves franchise. He’s averaging 13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game across 56 appearances this season (all starts).

The French native isn’t blocking shots with the same regularity he was in years past in the 2022-23 campaign — Gobert’s current 1.4 blocks average is the second-lowest of his career- better than only his rookie season average.

Expect Monday’s game between the Wolves and Hawks to go down to the wire, regardless of if Gobert is in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for their playoff lives at this stage of the year. But with regard to the question, Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is maybe.