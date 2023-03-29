Chelsea clashes with Lyon! Catch the Women’s Champions League odds series here, featuring our Chelsea-Lyon prediction and pick.

The hosts will be looking to progress to the last four after finishing third last season. They lead 1-0 from the first leg thanks to Guro Reiten’s goal in the 28th minute.

Lyon is currently ranked as the best women’s club in Europe. They are caught in a bit of a pickle after being down by one goal in the previous game held in Groupama Stadium.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Lyon

Chelsea ranked first in Group A of this European competition, tallying a 5-1-0 record and topping the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, and Vllaznia. They have 19 goals so far in this tourney, conceding just one. In their domestic league, Chelsea ranks third in the Women’s Super League. They have a 12-1-2 record, scoring 39 goals, which is the second-best mark in the league.

The Blues will have been delighted to come out of France with a one-goal lead on aggregate after their hard-fought 0-1 win thanks to Guro Reiten’s goal off of an assist from Erin Cuthbert. With home advantage in the second leg, they will now be looking to preserve their lead and push to the next stage.

However, the Chelsea Ladies had a 2-0 defeat to domestic league second-placers and fellow blue outfits Manchester City in their encounter on March 25. This was just Chelsea’s second loss this year. They lost 3-1 to Arsenal Women in the FA Women’s League Cup Final, finishing as runners-up for a second straight year.

Head coach Emma Hayes is expected to opt for continuity and name the same Chelsea side for this important fixture. Magdalena Eriksson will partner with Maren Mjelde in central defense, while Jess Carter and Kadeisha Buchanan will operate as the two full-backs. Ann Berger has three clean sheets in four games in the Champions League, looking to add to her record.

Sam Kerr is one of the top scorers in the Champions League this season with five goals and one assist to her name, and she will have the chance to add to her tally when she leads the line. Reiteen and Erin Cuthbert have six combined assists and will likely lead the midfield.

Why Lyon Can Beat Chelsea

Lyon reached this stage thanks to its second-place ranking in Group C. Arsenal led the group but Juventus and Zurich finished in third and fourth place, respectively. In France’s Division 1 Feminines, Lyon is ranked first, ahead of PSG by one point. Paris, Fleury, and Montepellier still have a lot of catching up to the Lionesses. Among female European football teams, Lyon is still ranked first, posting a 15.966 club coefficient. Lyon has been the top-ranked women’s club since 2015.

Prior to their first-leg battle, Lyon went on an 11-game unbeaten run. Their last defeat was against domestic rivals PSG in December in France’s Division 1. Les Fenottes is set to make another series of wins after beating EA Guingamp 6-0 in their domestic league. However, Chelsea is a tough opponent to take down, especially on their home turf.

Lyon failed to capitalize on their strengths in the first game and will need to give their 100% potential to overturn this tie and proceed in the next round. They had a 15-10 advantage on shot attempts, an 8-2 edge on corner kicks, and a 48-35 lead on balls recovered, nut those were not enough to merit a win. They will need to match or exceed the quality of Chelsea in over 90 minutes on the pitch. In seven matches in the Champions League, Lyon is making 1.4 goals, 19.6 total shots, 5.4 corner kicks, and a 54.4% ball possession rate. They are decent on the defensive end as well, recording 20.4 tackles, 14.0 interceptions, 12.7 clearances, and 2.4 saves per game.

For Sonia Bompastor’s squad, they are set to travel to London without Griedge Mbock, Amandine Henry, and Catarina Macario, who are all struggling with injury issues. Ada Hegerberg scored within a minute of her introduction at the weekend after making her long-awaited return from injury, but she will have to settle for a place on the bench once again. Selma Bacha could feature from the off after playing the entirety of Saturday’s comfortable win over Guingamp, where she provided two assists. Moreover, Melvine Malard, Signe Bruun, and Delphine Cascarino are still available, who have combined for seven goals in this tourney.

Final Chelsea-Lyon Prediction & Pick

Numerous shots and goals are expected to be seen in this game. Despite a recent loss, Lyon knows how to bounce back well. Despite Chelsea having won all 12 of their competitive home games this season, they are bound to get beaten on their home turf by the best team still in women’s football in Europe.

Final Chelsea-Lyon Prediction & Pick: Lyon (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-174)