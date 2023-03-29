Wolfsburg clashes with PSG! Catch the Women’s Champions League odds series here, featuring our Wolfsburg-PSG prediction and pick.

The hosts will be looking to progress to the last four for a second straight season. They lead 1-0 from the first leg thanks to Dominique Janssen’s successful penalty kick.

PSG has the chance to reach the semi-finals for the fourth consecutive time. The Parisians look to build from their recent win over Montpellier in France’s Women’s Division 1 league.

Here are the Wolfsburg-PSG soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Women’s Champions League Odds: Wolfsburg-PSG Odds

VfL Wolfsburg: -140

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine: +300

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -172

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Wolfsburg vs. PSG

TV: DAZN

Stream: Youtube (UEFA Women’s Champions League)

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Wolfsburg Can Beat PSG

Wolfsburg ranked first in Group B of this European competition, tallying a 4-2-0 record and topping the likes of Roma, St. Polten, and Slavia Praha. They have 20 goals so far in this tourney. In their domestic league, Wolfsburg ranks second in the Women’s Bundesliga. They have a 14-0-2 record, scoring 52 goals to lead the league.

Die Wölfinnen will have been delighted to come out of Paris with a one-goal lead on aggregate after their hard-fought 0-1 win thanks to a Dominique Janssen penalty. With a home advantage in the second leg, they will now be looking to finish the job.

However, the She-Wolves had a 1-0 defeat to domestic league leaders Bayern Munich in their encounter on March 25. This was just Wolfsburg’s third loss this year. They lost 3-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly match last January and to Bundesliga third-placers Hoffenheim in their first game this month.

Head coach Tommy Stroot is expected to opt for continuity and name the same Wolfsburg side for a third consecutive game. Marina Hegering will partner Janssen in central defense, while Kathrin Hendrich and Felicitas Rauch will operate as the two full-backs. Ewa Pajor is the top scorer in the Champions League this season with seven goals to her name, and she will have the chance to add to her tally when she leads the line. Lena Lattwein has four goals while Svenja Huth has four assists in this tourney; both are expected to get starting duties in the midfield.

Why PSG Can Beat Wolfsburg

PSG reached this stage thanks to its second-place placement in Group A. Chelsea led the group but Real Madrid and Vllaznia finished in third and fourth place, respectively. In France’s Division 1 Feminines, PSG is also in second place. Lyon occupies the first slot with only a one-point advantage. Paris FC lags 11 points behind PSG.

Prior to their first-leg battle, PSG went on a nine-game unbeaten run. Their last defeat was against Chelsea in December in the Champions League group stage. The Parisians are set to make another series of wins after beating Montpellier 1-0 in their domestic league. However, Wolfsburg is a tough opponent to take down, especially on their home turf.

PSG lacked potency in the first leg and will need to take risks, pushing extra bodies forward in a bid to try and overturn this tie. They will need to match or exceed the quality of Wolfsburg in over 90 minutes on the pitch. In nine matches in the Champions League, PSG is making 1.7 goals, 12.8 total shots, 5.9 corner kicks, and a 60.6% ball possession rate. They are decent on the defensive end as well, recording 11.7 tackles, 76.3 interceptions, 6.4 clearances, and 1.4 saves per game.

As for the visitors, Paulina Dudek, Barbora Votikova, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and Amanda Ilestedt are expected to miss out through injury. There are also doubts over Jackie Groenen’s availability after she was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s win over Montpellier. Marina Georgieva could come into the backline to replace Elisa De Almeida, who will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the first leg.

For Gerard Prechuer’s squad, he expects Kadidiatou Diani to lead the attack; she has three goals in this tourney so far. Sandy Baltimore and Ramona Bachmann are also expected to provide more attacking options while Grace Geyorom, Ashley Lawrence, and Sakina Karchaoui will set the plays on defense.

Final Wolfsburg-PSG Prediction & Pick

Numerous shots and goals are expected to be seen in this game. Despite a recent loss, Wolfsburg knows how to bounce back well. Back the She-Wolves to get this win over the Parisiennes.

Final Wolfsburg-PSG Prediction & Pick: Wolfsburg (-140), Over 2.5 goals (-172)