Spain star Aitana Bonmati wins the Golden Ball award for being the best player at the Women's World Cup following her team's victory over England during the final on Sunday. Though England fell in the final, English goalkeeper Mary Earps still took home some hardware by taking the Golden Glove trophy after she kept three clean sheets in the Women's World Cup.

The adidas Golden Ball Award goes to Aitana Bonmatí! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zTl7fEY9bx — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Bonmati started in all of Spain's matches in the Women's World Cup, helping her country amass a 6-1 record overall. She scored three goals in the tournament, including two during their Round of 16 match against Switzerland, where they won 5-1. She also tallied two assists in that contest. Her other goal came during their Group Stage game versus Costa Rica.

Winning the Golden Ball has further solidified Bonmati's case for this year's Ballon d'Or after scored nine goals and tallied nine assists with Barcelon this past season. The 25-year-old helped lead her squad to win Liga F, the Women's Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. Like in the Women's World Cup, the Spanish midfielder Bonmati was also named best player in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Earps earned the Golden Glove after keeping clean sheets in England's matches versus Haiti, Denmark, and Nigeria. She also saved a penalty during the final against Spain.

Bonmati's teammate Salma Paralluelo won the Young Player of the Tournament. The 19-year-old Paralluelo scored three goals for Spain throughout the Women's World Cup, including one each in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands and the semi-final versus Sweden.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa earned the Golden Boot award for scoring five goals in five matches.