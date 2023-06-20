Just a few days ago, Gal Gadot seemed to confirm that her days as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman were over, but she has seemingly walked back those comments.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for Netflix's Tudum event in São Paulo, Brazil, Gadot teased that there are things in the works over at DC.

“Things are being worked [on] behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it,” said Gadot.

2023 was the year of cameos for Gadot in the DCEU (now DCU) and Fast & Furious franchise. She appeared (and saved the day) in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and then in the first act of The Flash (although, rumor has it Wonder Woman was originally going to appear at the end of the film as well). This seemed to be her final appearance as the DCU is now being spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran who likely want to introduce their own iterations of the iconic characters from DC comics. But Gadot's latest comments seem to suggest that there is a way that she can return, even if Wonder Woman 3 doesn't happen.

Gal Gadot was a mainstay in the DCEU since her debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2017. She'd go on to lead two solo Wonder Woman films while also leading other films such as Red Notice and Death on the Nile. Her next film, Heart of Stone, will debut on Netflix on August 11 and is a spy-thriller. She's also set to star in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White as the Evil Queen.

Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix on August 11.