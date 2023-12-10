Wonka's overseas box office opening was pretty sweet at $43.2 million, which is a good indicator it will perform well in North America.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Timothée Chalamet movie placed number one on the global charts. From 37 overseas markets, it brought in $43.2 million.

It's good news for the musical as it awaits its opening in North America on December 16.

With the figures in, Warner Bros. is projecting it will hit the $40 million range for its opening. Plus, it's planning to remain successful through the holidays.

One of the biggest markets was Ronald Dahl's home in the U.K., which led with $11.1 million. This made it Warner Bros.'s second-biggest opening, behind Barbie.

WB's official synopsis of the film reads, “Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ronald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wonderous story of how the word's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

Along with Chalamet, the movie stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Patersor Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, and Olivia Colman.

Paul King is a writer and director, and Devid Heyman is a producer alongside Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly.

It will be interesting to see how well Wonka performs in North America. As noted, with the success overseas, it's looking to be a sugar-filled hit that will top the box office this holiday season. We'll see what sweet spot it lands at in the rankings.