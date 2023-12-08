Hugh Grant was sent an image of a naked Oompa Loompa by Wonka director Paul King, the actor revealed in a recent interview.

A ‘stark naked' Oompa Loompa

Speaking to People, Grant recalled when King sent him a picture of an early render of an Oompa Loompa to “amuse him.”

“Paul, quite early on in the editing process, sent me a mock-up of the Oompa Loompa stark naked. And my little children were a little alarmed at that,” Grant revealed.

At the time, the VFX team was still working out some of the kinks of the character. This included “the color of the skin and the way the hair works and on all the kind of details of it.” And obviously, the Oompa Loompa “had no clothes” at this point of the process.

“It was one of the most disturbing things I've ever seen in my life,” Grant continued with a laugh. “If it ever leaks out, a generation of children will be scarred.”

But fear not, the render “was very delicately pixelated. There was nothing untoward. It's just something once you've seen, you can't unsee it.”

Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Maurice, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Sense and Sensibility. He first collaborated with Wonka director Paul King on Paddington 2, playing Phoenix Buchanan.

In Wonka, he plays Lofty, an Oompa Loompa. The film was co-written by the duo of King and Simon Farnaby and directed by the former. Timothée Chalamet stars in the titular role and the film follows his early days as an aspiring chocolatier. Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Kay, and Olivia Colman also star in the film.