Ahead of the Wonka trailer drop, People Magazine has unveiled some exclusive photos from the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led film including one that gives a glimpse of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

People Magazine dropped the first official images from Wonka, including one of Noodle (Calah Lane) with the titular character (played by Chalamet) and another with the character looking at Grant. The Oompa Loompa is approximately 20 inches tall according to People, and the CGI character is part-adorable, part-terrifying in all honesty.

Wonka will serve as a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factor and the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Gene Wilder played the titular character in the 1971 film and now Chalamet will inhabit the role. The film will be directed by Paddington director Paul King, who co-wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (who co-wrote Paddington 2 with King). Outside of Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Farnaby himself are set to appear in the film.

Hugh Grant previously worked with King on Paddington 2, in which he played the film's antagonist. He's had a busy 2023 as he starred in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Timothée Chalamet is coming off a busy past few years as 2021 saw him star in The French Dispatch, Dune, and Don't Look Up. He would then team up with Luca Guadagnino for the first time since Call Me By Your Name in the cannibal drama Bone and All. He will star in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two and Wonka later this year — both for Warner Bros.

Wonka will be released on December 15.