Timothée Chalamet cited Willy Wonka as a dream role at the film's Tokyo premiere. Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp also played the role.

Sounds like playing Willy Wonka is a dream come true for Timothée Chalamet.

“Follow your dreams”

Speaking at the Tokyo premiere of his film (via Variety), Chalamet dished on the dream role. “Paul King wrote a beautiful script here, about a young Willy Wonka who follows his dreams,” he said. “If you would've told me when I was 12 years old when I was 10 years old watching the Johnny Depp version of Willy Wonka that I'd get to be here in Tokyo promoting this movie as Willy Wonka, standing next to Hugh Grant, I would've told you you were lying. So, I guess like the movie, follow your dreams.”

— Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2023

The upcoming film was co-written and directed by Paddington helmer Paul King. It serves as an origin story for Roald Dahl's character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and is not directly related to the Johnny Depp or Gene Wilder's portrayals.

Chalamet stars as the young chocolatier who is attempting to get his start in the chocolate world. Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Kay, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant also star in the film.

Wonka was supposed to be the second of a Timothée Chalamet double feature. Warner Bros initially was going to release Dune: Part Two in November before Wonka. The sequel is now being released in March 2024, but King's film will be released in December.

Beginning his career with roles in Interstellar and Men, Women & Children, Chalamet has carved out a career as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He'd go on to star in Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Bones and All, and the Dune series.