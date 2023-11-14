Timothée Chalamet continues to rise in Hollywood through his great acting and is on his way to star as Willy Wonka. Here are his best roles.

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talented and versatile actors of his generation. He has starred in a variety of genres, from coming-of-age dramas to historical epics, and has earned critical acclaim and numerous awards for his performances. He is set to play the iconic character of Willy Wonka in the upcoming origin story film, Wonka, which will explore the early life and adventures of the eccentric chocolatier. But before he dons the purple coat and the top hat, let’s take a look at some of his best roles so far, and rank them according to their impact, complexity, and memorability.

5. Laurie in Little Women (2019)

In this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Chalamet plays Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, the charming and wealthy neighbor of the March sisters. He develops a close friendship with Jo March (Saoirse Ronan), the rebellious and aspiring writer, and falls in love with her. However, his feelings are not reciprocated, and he eventually marries Amy March (Florence Pugh), the youngest and most artistic sister. Chalamet brings a youthful energy and charisma to the role of Laurie, and has a great chemistry with both Ronan and Pugh. He also captures the character’s growth from a carefree boy to a mature man, and his struggle to find his place in the world.

4. Elio in Call Me by Your Name (2017)

In this romantic drama set in the summer of 1983 in Italy, Chalamet plays Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old prodigy who falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate student who is staying with his family. The film explores the blossoming and bittersweet relationship between the two, as they discover their sexuality and their feelings for each other. Chalamet delivers a stunning performance as Elio, conveying his curiosity, passion, vulnerability, and heartbreak with subtlety and nuance. He also showcases his musical and linguistic skills, playing the piano, guitar, and speaking in English, French, and Italian. He received his first Oscar nomination for this role, and became the youngest Best Actor nominee in 80 years.

3. Paul Atreides in Dune (2021)

In this epic sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the heir of a noble family that is entrusted with the stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The planet is the source of a valuable spice that grants enhanced abilities and is vital for interstellar travel. However, the planet is also home to giant sandworms and a fierce native population, and is coveted by rival factions that seek to control its resources. Paul must navigate the political intrigue, the environmental challenges, and the prophetic visions that haunt him, as he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s legacy and fulfill his destiny. Chalamet portrays Paul as a complex and conflicted hero, who is both brave and fearful, loyal and rebellious, human and divine. He also displays his physical prowess, engaging in intense combat scenes and riding the sandworms. He is the perfect choice to play the iconic role of Paul, who is often considered as one of the greatest characters in science fiction.

2. Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy (2018)

In this biographical drama based on the memoirs of David and Nic Sheff, Chalamet plays Nic Sheff, a young man who struggles with drug addiction and its devastating effects on his family. The film chronicles his multiple relapses and recoveries, as well as his relationship with his father, David Sheff (Steve Carell), who tries to help him and understand him. Chalamet gives a powerful and heartbreaking performance as Nic, portraying his pain, anger, guilt, and hope with realism and honesty. He also shows his physical transformation, losing weight and appearing gaunt and pale. He received his second Golden Globe nomination for this role, and won several critics’ awards.

1. King Henry V in The King (2019)

In this historical drama inspired by Shakespeare’s plays, Chalamet plays King Henry V, also known as Hal, who inherits the throne of England after the death of his father, King Henry IV. He must deal with the legacy of his father’s wars, the pressure of his advisors, the threat of his enemies, and the expectations of his people. He also forms a bond with his loyal companion, Sir John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), a former knight and a mentor figure. Chalamet transforms himself into a convincing and compelling king, who is both wise and ruthless, gentle and fierce, idealistic and pragmatic. He also delivers some of the most iconic speeches in Shakespeare’s history, such as the St. Crispin’s Day speech, with eloquence and emotion. He proves that he can handle a leading role in a large-scale production, and that he is a worthy successor of the actors who have played King Henry V before him, such as Laurence Olivier and Kenneth Branagh.

These are the five best roles of Timothée Chalamet so far, but we are sure that he has many more to come. He is a versatile and talented actor who can take on any challenge and make any character his own. We are excited to see him as Willy Wonka, and as any other role he chooses in the future. He is truly one of the brightest stars of his generation.