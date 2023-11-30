Wonka star Timothée Chalamet thinks that the titular character would be a 'Barb,' or a fan of pop culture icon Nicki Minaj.

Speaking to Pop Crave on the red carpet for Wonka, Chalamet said that his character would be a “Barb,” one of Minaj's fan.

“Hell yeah!” Chalamet said to the question if Wonka is a Barb. He was then asked his favorite bar would be as well. Chalamet entertained the question. “‘Pull up in the Tonka, the color of Willy Wonka!'” he exclaimed.

Wonka is Paddington director Paul King's latest feature film. It serves as the origin story for the titular character as he becomes chocolatier. Calah Lane, Keegan-Micahel Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Matthew Baynton, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant also star in the film.

While not related to the previous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptations. Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp previously played Willy Wonka.

Timothée Chalamet is one of the biggest stars in the world. He began his career with roles in Interstellar, Call Me by Your Name, Lad Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women. Chalamet's plate has only gotten more full in recent years. In 2021, he starred in three films — The French Dispatch, Dune, and Don't Look Up.

Last year, he teamed with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All. He starred in the film with Taylor Russell.

The end of 2023 was supposed to be a Chalamet double feature. Before Wonka, Dune: Part Two was supposed to come out this November. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Warner Bros moved the film to next spring. The sequel will now come out on March 1, 2024.