The Dominican Republic play Venezuela in the country’s first World Baseball Classic group stage game on Saturday night, and the starting lineup the team boasts is nothing short of outrageous.

Dominican Republic's lineup for tonight's huge game vs. Venezuela, per @Enrique_Rojas1: 1. Julio Rodríguez, CF

2. Juan Soto, LF

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Teoscar Hernández, RF

5. Rafael Devers, DH

6. Wander Franco, 2B

7. Jeremy Peña, SS

8. Jeimer Candelario, 1B

9. Gary Sánchez, C — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2023

The starting nine features at least three, if not more, Major League Baseball superstars, headlined by AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Manny Machado.

And that’s without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (injury) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (ineligible) suiting up. Also missing are Eloy Jimenez, Willy Adames, Ketel Marte and Jean Segura.

The Dominicans won the tournament in 2013, but were eliminated in the second round in 2017, after compiling a 1-2 record in a pool with the United States, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, according to USA Today.

Without a doubt, the Dominican Republic is among the favorites to win the 2023 iteration of the WBC with this star-studded roster, along with Shohei Ohtani-led Japan and Mike Trout’s USA.

Managed by Rodney Linares, the current Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, the 30-man Dominican roster also includes 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who will start in the team’s first group stage game.

The Dominican Republic will play in Pool D along with Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. All Pool D games will be held at LoanDepot Park, home of the Marlins, in Miami, per NBC Sports.

It goes without saying that the Dominican Republic are going to be extremely difficult to beat in 2023, and it’ll be intriguing to see if this monster lineup can translate to a World Baseball Classic championship this year.