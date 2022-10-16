World Champions and ex-LOUD Sacy and pANcada join Sentinels

Ex-LOUD teammates and 2022 World Champions Sacy and pANcada join North American Franchised Team Sentinels, completing the Sentinels roster, Sentinels announced. The two players helped LOUD secure the Championship in a 3-1 victory over North American team OpTiC Gaming. LOUD only lost a single map in the entire playoffs, which was in that series against OpTiC Gaming in the Grand Finals.

Sacy and pANcada join TenZ, shroud, and zekken, completing Sentinels’ main roster for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season, with the team now only missing one substitute player. The team, which is put together by Sentinels’ new coaching staff consisting of SyykoNT and kaplan, consists of an almost entirely new roster, with only TenZ and shroud remaining from their 2022 squad, kicking former captain ShahZaM and long-time player dapr from the team. ShahZaM controversially revealed that he was unaware that he will no longer be part of the team up to the point when the new members of the team have been leaked, expressing that he felt betrayed by an organization he’s worked hard for over the past two years.

However, while Sentinels’ roster now currently seems complete, only TenZ has announced, in an official capacity, that he’s extending his contract with Sentinels. Shroud, who joined Sentinels late this year to complete its squad for the Last Chance Qualifiers, has not yet confirmed his tenure in the team.

LOUD, meanwhile, still has aspas, Less, and captain saadhak as part of its roster, although the organization has not yet made any official announcements on the composition of its team for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season. LOUD, just like Sentinels, secured a franchise for the 2023 season. Meanwhile, their 2022 rivals and Grand Finals competition, OpTiC Gaming, failed to secure a license. As a result, OpTiC Gaming allowed its entire roster to look for other opportunities elsewhere, putting all of Marved, FNS, yay, Victor, and crashies on Inactive.