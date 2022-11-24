Published November 24, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brazil may have beaten Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday night, but it may have come at a price with Neymar injured.

With Brazil up 2-0 following back-to-back goals by Richarlison in the second half, the team took out Neymar in the 80th minute of the game. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was seen with a limp while walking off the field, and a photo of him even went viral as it showed a swollen left ankle.

Neymar’s ankle doesn’t look good 😳 pic.twitter.com/1s2oNBeuUM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Brazil managed to held onto its lead for the win. And while the victory raised hopes up of a World Cup title, the talk of the town following the game was Neymar and his availability for the rest of the contest.

The national team’s doctor confirmed postgame that Neymar sustained a left ankle sprain. However, they still couldn’t determine the extent of his injury until they conduct more tests within the next 24 to 48 hours. The veteran scorer is currently receiving treatment for the latest health setback.

Sure enough, hopes are high that the injury is not serious and that it would not sideline Neymar in the FIFA World Cup. While Brazil is a deep squad, it would certainly be difficult if their top scoring threat were to miss any games.

Brazil plays Switzerland next in Group G before capping it off with a showdown against Cameroon. The problem is there’s less than a week between those games. With that said, depending on the severity of Neymar’s injury, things could get troublesome for the Brazilians.