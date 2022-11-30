Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Christian Pulisic etched his name in the USMNT history books with his game-winning goal on Tuesday against Iran. Pulisic’s lone goal during the match decided the United States’ fate with the team now headed to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group B.

Pulisic’s first goal of the tournament came at quite a cost with the Chelsea winger taking a massive hit as he scored his tap-in goal in the 38th minute. The 24-year-old wasn’t even able to celebrate his goal as he hit the pitch immediately after a painful collision with the opposition goalkeeper. Pulisic was clearly in pain and he was subbed out shortly after his heroic goal.

The good news for USMNT fans is that the injury does not seem to be too serious. Pulisic has officially been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, and he could still be available for Saturday’s knockout match against the Netherlands.

Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day, the USMNT announced. The U.S. play the Netherlands on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/s1WuacIgv3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2022

Pulisic had to be rushed to the hospital after the incident, which made it seem like this was a serious injury. The winger provided an update about his status after the game while congratulating his teammates for the historic victory. Christian Pulisic himself vowed to play on Saturday against a powerhouse Netherlands squad.

Pulisic might not be a hundred percent for their next match, but this won’t stop him from taking to the pitch. This could potentially be the USMNT’s last game of the tournament, and the next World Cup won’t be in another four years.