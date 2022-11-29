Published November 29, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The USMNT made history on Tuesday after securing their spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a massive 1-0 win over Iran. The entire US soccer fanbase was at the edge of their seat as they watched the match, only to see their team advance to the next round by the skin of their teeth.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James went full supporter mode for the USMNT as well, with the four-time NBA champion sending a congratulatory message for the squad shortly after their victory:

@USMNT CONGRATS MEN on advancing!! Keep going!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🇺🇸 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2022

The United States was in a must-win position entering their final match of the group stage. They were one point behind Iran in Group B after drawing their first two games against Wales and England. The British squad had pretty much secured their passage to the Group of 16 as the winners of the group, so it was the second spot that was up for grabs for either the USMNT or Iran.

Christian Pulisic was the hero of the day, scoring a goal late in the first half. The Americans pretty much parked the bus in the second half, and the risky tactic paid dividends for them. Tuesday’s win resulted in the USMNT advancing to the knockout stage for just the seventh time in the history of the World Cup, and the first time since 2014.

As LeBron James said, the United States won’t be settling for a participation medal in the knockout stage. This team has a certain confidence about them and they will surely want to carry over their momentum to the Round of 16. It’s the Netherlands that’s up next for the USMNT with their do-or-die match scheduled for Saturday.