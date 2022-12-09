By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Croatia pulled off the upset in penalty kicks to take down Brazil on Friday. Neymar did everything he could to keep Brazil in the match. But Croatia ultimately took care of business and Twitter had no shortage of reactions.

“BRAZIL HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP,” ESPN FC wrote on Twitter.

SCENES Croatia fans absolutely lost it after clinching a spot in the semifinals 🎉🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/u0anRp6Of3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Fans of Croatia did not hold back after the incredible victory. Their reaction is an example of what makes the World Cup such an extraordinary event.

“BUILD DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC A STATUE IN CROATIA. No keeper has made more saves than him at the World Cup,” ESPN FC added on Twitter.

Dani Alves consoled an emotional Neymar following the thrilling match.

Dani Alves was consoling Neymar after their loss against Croatia 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/CCZnywVked — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

“2018 R16: Won on penalties. 2018 QF: Won on penalties. 2018 SF: Won in extra-time. 2022 R16: Won on penalties. 2022 QF: Won on penalties. Croatia are inevitable at the World Cup,” CBS Sports Golazo shared.

The Athletic pointed to Luka Modric’s legacy.

“At 37 years old, this could be Luka Modrić’s final #FIFAWorldCup. Croatia keeps its — and his — championship hopes alive with yet another stunning comeback win.”

Modrić and his Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo shared a moment after the match.

37-year-old Luka Modrić consoles Real Madrid teammate, 21-year-old Rodrygo, after Croatia come back to snatch victory over Brazil. To have the empathy in this moment of glory to console an opponent, one of many reasons Modrić is so revered. 🇭🇷🇭🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/flKYuiDBSe — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 9, 2022

Luka Modrić, Dominik Livakovic, and Croatia will continue their World Cup journey following this phenomenal win. It will be intriguing to see how they fare moving forward.