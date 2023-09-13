Inter Miami‘s upcoming MLS match against Atlanta United is shrouded in uncertainty as star player Lionel Messi‘s availability hangs in the balance, reported by GOAL. After missing Argentina's recent World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, Messi's absence from the Inter Miami lineup is a cause for concern.

Having played a pivotal role in Argentina's victory over Ecuador, scoring a stunning free-kick, the 36-year-old maestro requested to be substituted due to an unidentified discomfort. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni disclosed this information, leaving fans and team officials alike questioning Messi's fitness for the upcoming game against Bolivia. Although Messi traveled with the team to La Paz, he was ultimately left out of the squad for the match, which Argentina won 3-0.

In his post-match press conference, Scaloni clarified Messi's absence, explaining that the superstar wasn't ready to play. Despite attempts to recover, Messi did not feel comfortable, leading the coaching staff to prioritize his well-being over risking further injury.

The exact nature of Messi's injury remains undisclosed, leaving his availability for Inter Miami's clash against Atlanta United uncertain. Upon returning to the United States later this week, Messi is expected to undergo assessment by Miami's medical team. Considering the short turnaround time and the forward's decision to remain in Bolivia to support his teammates, his arrival in Miami is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

Inter Miami fans are hopeful that Messi will recover in time to face Atlanta United. If not, they can look forward to his return in their next MLS fixture at home against Toronto on September 20. Messi's brilliance on the field has been the catalyst for Inter Miami's recent success, and his presence is sorely missed when he is absent.

As the anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi's recovery and the medical assessments that will determine his availability for Inter Miami's crucial matchup against Atlanta United.