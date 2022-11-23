Published November 23, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The upsets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continue to happen. 2014 champions Germany were absolutely shocked by Japan in their tournament opener in Doha on Wednesday, suffering a 2-1 defeat after scoring a first-half opener and having a boatload of chances to break the match wide open.

In the process, the Germans are now winless in their last two World Cup games, losing to Mexico in their final group-stage fixture in 2018 in Russia. Via Squawka:

◎ 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico

◉ 2022: Germany 1-2 Japan Germany have lost back-to-back opening World Cup fixtures for the first time in their history. 😳 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 23, 2022

Certainly not ideal for one of the stronger teams in international football. Germany now faces a serious uphill battle in order to progress out of Group E. Their next clash with Spain will likely make or break them. To be frank, Hansi Flick’s men should’ve put this match to bed within the first 45 minutes.

They had a very difficult time finding the back of the net and missed clear-cut chances, allowing the Japanese to stay in it and that’s exactly what happened. Coincidentally enough, it was a pair of Bundesliga players in Ritsu Doan and substitute Takuma Asano who broke the Germans’ hearts, with Asano scoring the winner in emphatic fashion.

Of course, Argentina was also stunned by Saudi Arabia by the exact same scoreline on Tuesday. Thus far, the World Cup is truly unpredictable. Germany meanwhile needs to turn around their form in a hurry or they’ll be looking at another early exit from the most prestigious competition in international football. To make matters worse, the Germans have won just once in their last seven outings. Time to buckle down.