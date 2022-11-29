Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The USMNT is fighting for survival at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it all comes down to Tuesday’s group-stage matchup against Iran. Ahead of the critical clash, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made an eye-opening lineup change, opting to bench central defender Walker Zimmerman in favor of the surprise selection of Cameron Carter-Vickers. In addition to Carter-Vickers entering the fray, it’ll be Josh Sargent starting at the striker position, with Haji Wright returning to the bench.

The USMNT announced its full lineup a bit over an hour before Tuesday’s kickoff. The squad consists of two changes, and the rest will be the same starting lineup that faced England on Friday.

Matt Turner will continue to guard the net for the USMNT on Tuesday. The defensive line features Sergiño Dest, Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Antonee Robinson. In the midfield, the USMNT will trot out the same trio of Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and captain Tyler Adams.

With Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah returning to their spots on the wing, it’ll be Norwich striker Josh Sargent in the central striker role for the Americans as they desperately seek an improvement in their finishing.

The decisions from Berhalter will send both Wright and Zimmerman to the bench, though it’s entirely possible they’ll be brought on as substitutes throughout the game. The USMNT has scored just one goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far, so hopefully bringing Sargent back into the starting squad will help in that regard.

As for Zimmerman, he was the culprit behind the Gareth Bale penalty goal the USMNT conceded in its tournament debut, the only goal that the Americans have surrendered in Qatar. Carter-Vickers is a surprising choice to replace him, but getting a fresh face in the back four could be a smart move against Iran.