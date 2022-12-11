By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who has been dubbed as the 2022 World Cup’s “hottest fan,” expressed her displeasure over the security in Qatar.

Knoll, who has taken a higher level of popularity in the competition due to her skimpy and sultry outfits while watching the games, called the security personnel “rude” after they stopped fans from taking photos with her. It happened before Croatia took on Brazil in the quarterfinals at the Education City Stadium.

“They don’t allow the fans to take photos with me or pose for photos down here on the railing. Knoll said, via Bild. “I then asked them why they were so rude.”

Ivana Knoll has been treading dangerous waters with her revealing clothing in the World Cup, especially since there is a strict modesty rule being implemented. While she was able to get away with it in the past games, it seems the organizers are no longer tolerating it.

Aside from that little trouble, though, it doesn’t look like Knoll was further bothered by the security team in the stadium. She seemed to enjoy the game as well, as proven by her Instagram stories and social media posts. After all, Croatia did pull a stunner as they took down Brazil on penalties to move on to the semifinals.

Fans will get to see Ivana Knoll for at least one more time when Croatia plays Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinals of the World Cup. And sure enough, she’s hoping that fans will be allowed to take photos with her again.