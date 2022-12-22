By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The French Football Federation isn’t letting the racist and hateful comments directed towards Kylian Mbappe and other members of the France national football team just slide.

For those not in the know, Mbappe and teammates Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse following France’s World Cup finals defeat to Argentina.

France lost to Argentina via penalties after Mbappe scored a hat trick to force a shootout. Les Bleus were only able to make two of their shots from the spot after Coman’s shot was saved and Tchouameni missed his mark.

After learning of the racial abuse and hate that their players got, France condemned the actions and promised to take action in order to get the culprits punished.

“Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks,” the French Football Federation said. “The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors.”

It remains to be seen what other steps France will do in order to stop the abuse and make sure it doesn’t happen again, but the federation is definitely on the right path.

There is just no room for such kind of hate in football. While it’s understandable that fans are frustrated with the results of the World Cup—especially considering that France was the reigning champions and had a legitimate chance of winning back-to-back–it doesn’t make racist actions acceptable.