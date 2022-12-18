By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe had one of the greatest individual World Cup performances of all time in Qatar, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to lift France over Argentina. Argentina bested France in a penalty shootout in the final, giving Lionel Messi his first-ever taste of World Cup glory. When things were all done and dusted, Mbappe couldn’t hide his disappointment and was consoled by France president Emmanuel Macron, who embraced him amid the defeat.

Emmanuel Macron qui console Kylian Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/ZQsBU6muIn — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) December 18, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron consoles Kylian Mbappé after falling short of the World Cup trophy. pic.twitter.com/Bem2bFPbZ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

While Messi and Co. were joyously celebrating their victory in the World Cup Final, the French players, and Mbappe in particular, were feeling the opposite end of the emotional spectrum.

Mbappe was sensational all tournament long, winning the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals at the World Cup. Even while accepting the prestigious award, it’s clear Mbappe was only out for a victory. He didn’t even crack a smile as he was paraded on stage to accept the Golden Boot trophy.

Kylian Mbappé is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Award winner 🏆👟 pic.twitter.com/dNPI66fA2P — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Mbappe’s late penalty gave him the nod over Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. He ended the tournament with eight goals, while Messi came second with seven. Both players were nothing short of sensational during their runs in Qatar, but ultimately it was the Argentinian international who came away as a champion.

Kylian Mbappe has already had his first taste of World Cup glory back in 2018, winning the tournament with France, but they were on the brink of becoming just the third-ever team to win back-to-back World Cups.

He’ll have plenty more opportunities to make an impact on the world’s biggest stage, with a young and bright France team set to be powerhouses in international play for years to come.