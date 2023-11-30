Get ready for a historic auction as Sotheby's offers six Lionel Messi jerseys worn during Argentina's World Cup, estimated to exceed $10m.

The forthcoming auction by Sotheby's of six Lionel Messi jerseys from the 2022 FIFA World Cup has garnered immense anticipation. It is expected to make headlines in sports memorabilia. These iconic jerseys, worn by Messi during Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign, including the final match against France, carry immense historical significance, and the auction house estimates their collective value to surpass USD 10 million.

Lionel Messi, celebrated as one of the world's wealthiest footballers, captained Argentina to their third World Cup triumph, solidifying his legacy as the epitome of greatness. The auction of these match-worn Adidas jerseys is set to become a pivotal moment in sports memorabilia history, allowing fans and collectors a rare connection to Messi's crowning achievement.

The auction, scheduled for November 30 to December 14, 2023, will allow enthusiasts to witness these prized items firsthand at Sotheby's Gallery in New York. Moreover, a portion of the proceeds from this historic sale will contribute to the UNICAS Project, a charitable initiative supported by the Leo Messi Foundation and Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital, aiding children afflicted by rare diseases.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, expressed the auction's significance, stating, “The sale of these six shirts stands as a monumental occasion in auction history.” He emphasized these jerseys' exceptional value, encapsulating Messi's unparalleled brilliance and the historic achievement that eluded him until the 2022 World Cup triumph.

Sports memorabilia auctions have witnessed a surge in recent years, with Sotheby's highlighting the fervent market demand for such collectibles. Notably, alongside Messi's World Cup triumph, Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Final jersey set the bar at USD 10.1 million in 2022. Moreover, football's allure in the memorabilia market is evident, with Diego Maradona's “Hand of God” shirt selling for USD 9.3 million in the same year.

For Lionel Messi, these auctioned jerseys surpass his previous record sale, with his FC Barcelona El Clásico shirt from 2017 fetching USD 450,000, marking another milestone in the revered footballer's legacy.