The USMNT have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While there were some promising moments in the second half for the attack, the backline was absolutely catastrophic all game long and Twitter let them hear it.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Americans’ lifeless performance.

That’s just part of it. USMNT fans are livid over the result and so they should be. Gregg Berhalter’s men did look solid at times in Qatar, especially against England in a scoreless draw where the side truly outplayed the Three Lions. But, their defense couldn’t stop the Dutch attack Saturday, with the likes of Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, and Antonee Robinson struggling to communicate and provide any consistency at the back.

It’s a heartbreaking moment for the Americans, but there is reason for optimism moving forward. This was the second-youngest team at the World Cup behind Ghana and they truly showed something. With a ton of promising talent, the future looks very bright for the USMNT. Qatar was a good learning experience for the group as they prepare for 2026 in their home country.

Nevertheless, supporters can’t help but think about what could’ve happened in Saturday’s game if there was just some solidity in front of Matt Turner. Every single goal the Dutch scored was a result of poor defending and far too much space. Teams like that do not miss these chances.

The Netherlands now moves on to face either Argentina or Australia in the quarterfinals.