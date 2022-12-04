By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

France has taken a 3-0 lead over Poland in their World Cup knockout stage matchup, courtesy of a pair of bangers from Kylian Mbappe which beat Wojciech Szczesny. They were Mbappe’s fourth and fifth goals of the World Cup so far, and he now has nine total goals at football’s biggest competition. Mbappe is now tied with one of the greatest goalscorers of all time in World cup lore. Mbappe’s eighth goal before the age of 24 saw him surpass Brazil icon Pele for the most goals at the event before that age.

It was only a matter of time 🔥 Mbappé makes it 2-0 for France 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1vA2MFjR82 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

The 23-year-old Mbappe scored a brace on Sunday, giving him nine goals at the World Cup across two appearances in the tournament. He was only 19 when he scored three goals for France during their run to a tournament victory in 2018, and he’s since gone on to become the best player on the planet. He’s proving that in Qatar, smashing World Cup records and even dethroning Pele in the process. That’s some special company to be in.

Mbappe has been the best player at the tournament thus far, and the pair of goals against Poland saw him jump ahead of Pele in terms of World Cup exploits at a young age. The sky is the limit for Mbappe, who figures to add to his goalscoring tally as France aims to make a deep run through the playing field.

What a strike from Kylian Mbappe 😱 France defeats Poland 3-1 advancing to the quarterfinals!pic.twitter.com/Qzc9ZEUBcT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

He’s already scored more goals at the World Cup than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, despite only being in his second tournament, whereas they’ve played in five each.

His unmatched pace makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders, and as he displayed on Sunday, he’s not afraid to take a big-time shot from outside the box when the moment calls for it. Kylian Mbappe was feeling himself for France on Sunday, and he let the entire world know he plans on taking home all the hardware in Qatar.