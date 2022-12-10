By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While there have been plenty of joyous celebrations from the Twitterverse after Morocco upset Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, Shakira undoubtedly had the best reaction to the stunning World Cup win on Saturday.

After the Atlas Lions pulled off the incredible 1-0 victory, Shakira quickly took to social media to join in the celebrations. And as if she was waiting for that historic moment for Morocco to win, she dropped the perfect take that had everyone smiling and chuckling.

Morocco is heading to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first ever African nation to do so. They are also only the third country outside Europe and South America to make it that far, joining the United States and South Korea.

With that said, it couldn’t have been more fitting to tweet that. Fans will also love the reference to her song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, titled “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)–which many believe is one of the best World Cup songs ever, and for good reason.

It remains to be seen if Morocco can continue its incredible run in Qatar, but that tweet from Shakira will definitely be even better after they take the World Cup title.

For what it’s worth, several other personalities cheered for Morocco after their history-making win. Even Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has South African roots, congratulated the Atlas Lion. But still, there’s no beating Shakira here.