Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The USMNT pulled off a draw against Wales in their FIFA World Cup opener, but while they should be fairly happy with that result, it’s actually a hard pill to swallow.

Timothy Weah put the US team in front with a stunning first half goal, and the Americans appeared to be on the verge of victory as they maintained the lead with just five minutes remaining in regulation. However, a Gareth Bale penalty tied things up to give USA only a share of the spoils.

Apparently, it’s the first time since 2002 that USMNT failed to win a World Cup match after leading at halftime. The last time it happened was against South Korea in the group stage, with the scores ending in 1-1 as well.

With the latest draw, the USMNT now have seven wins, two draws and one loss in such games. Their only defeat came at the hands of Spain way back in 1950.

It’s certainly a painful turn of events for the USA Men’s National Team. While they didn’t lose, missing points in otherwise very winnable games could spell the difference in making it to the next round of the World Cup or going home early.

USMNT play England next before taking on Iran. Sure enough, it will be a difficult game for Christian Pulisic and co., with the Three Lions coming off a massive 6-2 win against the Iranians in their opener.