Published November 20, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) announced that 23-year-old Tyler Adams is going to be its captain ahead of the World Cup opener vs. Wales. He is the youngest captain in USMNT since 1950 when 22-year-old Harry Keough tool on the role.

“It’s a huge honor for me, obviously, to be named captain of this team,” Adams told ESPN. “A very young team, but a lot of credit to my teammates because anyone throughout our leadership council can wear that arm band and represent us with pride and represent us in the right way.”

The decision to make Adams the captain was an easy decision, according to USMNT Gregg Berhalter.

“There was something where the last three and a half years, we’ve been working with a leadership council and we’re very open and we ask them, ‘Hey, what do you guys wanna do for the World Cup?’ And they thought it’d be better to have a captain named for the World Cup,” Berhalter said.

“We’re proud to announce Tyler is the captain for the World Cup. We think he has great leadership capabilities, he leads by his actions and his words.”

While Adams may be young, he leads the team like a veteran who has been there for years.

“Tyler’s a guy that’s just matured beyond his years and you notice it from the minute you start talking to him,” Berhalter said. “I can go on and on about the strengths of Tyler, but I think the other thing about him is his humility and he’s a guy that the teammates know exactly what they’re gonna get from him.

“They know that he’s gonna go out on the field and compete. They know that he’s gonna be thinking about the game. They know that he’s gonna be into the details of the game. He’s not just a competitor, he’s also a strategist and I think that helps the group because he calms people down and he’s a guy that people get behind.”

The USMNT will play Wales tomorrow.